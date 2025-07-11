Mexican rock band Maná to donate portion made from September concerts to Hill Country flood victims

FILE - Alex Gonzalez, left, and Fher Olvera of the Mexican rock band Mana perform at the Los Angeles Forum on Nov. 15, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Renowned Mexican rock band Maná will donate a portion of earnings made at its upcoming San Antonio concerts to those affected by the Guadalupe River floods in the Hill Country.

The four-time Grammy-winning band is performing at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center from Sept. 5-6, kicking off the “Vivir Sin Aire Tour.”

A portion made at both shows will be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, according to a news release.

The Community Foundation is a Kerrville-based nonprofit organization. They are currently distributing funds to organizations providing relief, rescue and other services to those affected by the July 4 flooding, the release said.

“In these times, there’s nothing left to do but show up, love each other, and lend a hand to our brothers and sisters who are suffering,” Maná lead singer and guitarist Fher Olvera said in the release. “Maná unites with the people of Texas in making this donation and sending a message of love and hope to all those affected.”

Hill Country flooding has left at least 121 dead and at least 166 missing as of July 11.

A list of how to help those affected can be found here.

