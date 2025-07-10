‘One Stage, One Heart’: Tejano star Shelly Lares to host benefit concert for flood victims

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano star Shelly Lares announced plans for a benefit concert following the deadly floods in the Hill Country.

The concert, called “One Stage, One Heart,” is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, July 1,8 at the Woodlawn Theatre at 1920 Fredericksburg Road.

Organizers suggested a donation of $50 per person. All proceeds will go toward flood relief efforts.

“We just want to do all that we can to help in any way for our fellow human beings,” Lares told KSAT.

A station will be set up to collect non-perishable food and essential items for donation to the victims.

Lares owns and runs Shellshock Records 3, producing and managing up-and-coming artists.

An official lineup for the benefit concert is still in the works, but Lares said the Tejano community is eager to help.

“In a desperate time, we need to show love and support in any way possible. Music is also very healing, and it’s one of our greatest gifts as musicians,” she said. “We just want to do all we can to help.”

Additional details will be released soon.

