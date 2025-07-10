PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in Kerrville to honor Hill Country flood victims The vigil was held on Wednesday night at the Antler Stadium in Kerrville KERRVILLE, Texas – Hundreds gathered on Wednesday night to mourn those killed in the recent Hill Country floods.
The community united in grief and hope, seeking comfort amid the ongoing tragedy at the Antler Stadium in Kerrville.
As of Wednesday, at least 119 people were killed due to the Hill Country flooding and at least 170 people remain missing.
>> How to help those affected by Texas Hill Country floods
Below are the photos captured from the vigil:
People gather for a vigil at Antler Stadium in Kerrville, Texas on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 to honor the Hill Country flood victims. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
