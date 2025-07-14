Texarkana-based nonprofit organization assists with Texas Hill Country flood cleanup efforts

KERRVILLE, Texas – Members of a nonprofit organization have arrived in the Texas Hill Country over the past week to help victims of the deadly floods.

The organization Restoration of Hope, based in Texarkana, Texas, visited Kerrville to assist with the cleanup process.

Restoration of Hope has a motto: turning a mess into a message.

Some of its members have experienced homelessness, suffered from disabilities, or have served time behind bars.

Now, however, those members have a second chance and they want to use it right.

“I brought 11 guys down. A local company donated the Bobcat for us. I have trailers, I’m bringing more in, and I have lots of resources of men,” said Executive Director Danny Stone.

Stone said he and his members will be in the Texas Hill Country as long as possible.

