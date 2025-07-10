FEMA aid available for Kerrville flood victims, but distribution timeline remains unclear

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerrville residents are grappling with widespread damage to homes, cars and belongings after recent flooding. Many are turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for financial help.

Timothy Gloria, who lives on Water Front Drive, saw water rise to dangerous levels in his home.

“Everything in here was floating around,” Gloria said.

While his house sustained damage, his immediate concern is repairing his car.

“I can’t go without a car,” Gloria said. “I need it.”

He has applied for FEMA assistance, hoping it covers those repairs.

Across the street, volunteers from Restoration of Hope, a Texarkana-based nonprofit, have been clearing debris since Monday.

“People see the comfort and the restoration God’s going to bring out and lean on Him,” volunteer Danny Lyons said.

The group’s executive director, Danny Stone, brought 11 workers. He plans to bring more as they witness the extent of the destruction.

Many residents fear FEMA aid may be their only option.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she doesn’t have flood insurance because it’s too expensive.

“I still don’t know if they can recover my home, if it will be livable, or if they can remodel,” the woman said.

For Gloria, staying focused is key to coping.

“A small state of depression would kick in ... if you sit still, it attacks you ... ” he said.

FEMA aid is available for housing, home repairs and other property damage.

People can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA app. The FEMA helpline is also available at 1-800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FEMA has not disclosed how much funding is available for Kerrville or when aid checks will be distributed.

Attempts to get answers from FEMA and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

As Kerrville residents wait for assistance, volunteers continue cleanup efforts, and survivors hold onto hope that help will arrive soon.

