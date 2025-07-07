How Kerr County residents can apply for federal assistance

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Federal Emergency Management Agency outlined how Kerr County residents can apply for assistance from the Fourth of July weekend’s severe flooding.

The agency said it could provide temporary housing, home repair, property loss and help with other disaster-related needs.

Homeowners and renters need to apply for ‘Individual Assistance’ under the major disaster declaration DR-4879-TX in one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

On the FEMA App for mobile devices

The FEMA helpline, 800-621-3362, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., central

Have this information readily available when applying:

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or company name

Current phone number

Social Security number

A general list of damages and losses

Banking information for direct deposit

FEMA recommends that receipts from purchases related to cleanup and repair must be kept.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans are also available for businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

FEMA said people with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim first.

By law, FEMA can not duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance, the agency said.

