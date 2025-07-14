Four flood-related items top from Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss four flood-related topics during a meeting Monday morning, according to online agenda documents.

Fourth of July flooding took the lives of 106 people — including 70 adults and 36 children — in Kerr County.

Authorities believe more than 160 people may still be missing in Kerr County.

In the days following the severe flooding, Kerr County officials deflected questions about preparations and warnings about the July 4 weather, according to The Associated Press.

The flood-related topics up for discussion include:

A status update on recovery effort from the Hill Country floods.

Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan will discuss authorizing overtime pay for all non-exempt employees, as opposed to compensatory time, that exceeds 40 hours directly related to responding to the flooding. Similarly, the discussion will include giving exempt employees straight-time pay for flood-related hours worked. This will be considered through the pay period ending on July 26.

Commissioner Tom Jones of Precinct 1 will take appropriate action after a discussion about allowing certain Kerr County properties to be used as a central location for families suffering from the disaster, as well as for storage purposes. These properties are located in the 500 and 600 blocks of Earl Garrett, according to the agenda.

Tax-Assessor Collector Bob Reeves will discuss whether he should calculate the voter-approval rate for Kerr County, Lateral Roads and the Lake Ingram Estates Road taxing entities as indicated in 26.042 of The Texas Property Tax Code. According to the Texas Property Tax Code , this would include setting certain tax rates in disaster areas. The agenda noted this item is under consideration, as the entities have been declared a disaster area by both Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump

Public input will be allowed for the first part of the meeting, which includes these four items.

The second half of the meeting will be a closed executive Session, according to the agenda.

