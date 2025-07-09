Kerr County leaders not ready to answer questions on delayed CodeRED Alert

HUNT, Texas – Kerr County officials on Wednesday declined to discuss why a voluntary emergency system was not activated July 4 until more than an hour after a first responder requested an alert go out.

“With every significant event, with every emergency, there’s going to be an after action. Please, y’all, listen to those words: after action, okay?” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, following a question Wednesday morning from KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga.

County dispatch audio obtained through a KSAT source Tuesday confirms a firefighter called for a CodeRED alert at 4:22 a.m. Friday, as water covered Highway 39 in Hunt.

“Is there any way we can send a CodeRED to our Hunt residents asking them to find higher ground?” the first responder asked.

“10-4 standby. We have to get that approved with our supervisor,” a county dispatcher replied, before telling the first responder a water rescue team was en route.

The back and forth came amid a flurry of audio as rescuers provided updates on the rising water and dispatchers relayed information from numerous 911 calls they were receiving.

The earliest CodeRED alert KSAT has been able to confirm was sent via text message and phone call to a person with a Hunt address at 5:34 a.m. Friday.

The written and audio alert stated that a flash flood warning has been issued for the location of the person’s residence, according to records obtained by KSAT.

The Guadalupe River gauge located in Hunt had peaked more than 20 minutes earlier and was no longer recording data, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Some survivors in Hunt told KSAT this week they did not receive the emergency alert until daybreak.

“Hours into this. That was upsetting,” said Scott Towery, the general manager of the River Inn Resort & Conference Center who is credited with saving upwards of 130 people staying at the Hunt getaway, along the south bank of the Guadalupe River.

Towery, his wife Connie and an owner of the resort went knocking door to door after the storm woke up Connie early Friday.

Scott Towery and others stood in the flood waters, hoisting resort guests onto the roof of a building on property using bed sheets.

Other survivors in Kerr County told KSAT they first received an alert from the CodeRED system just after 10 a.m. Friday.

CodeRED is a voluntary emergency alert system that has been operational in Kerr County for years and requires people to sign up.

The alert can come in the form of text messages, phone calls and voicemails.

A page on Kerr County’s website touting the system informs people it is a free service.

Severe weather is at the top of the list for instances in which the system will be utilized, the banner states.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kerr County at 1:14 a.m. Friday, then several additional alerts over the next few hours.

