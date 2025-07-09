Understanding the 100-year flood: What San Antonians need to know

As we continue to grieve the loss of so many Hill Country flood victims, there is a lot of information being thrown around.

KSAT wants to remind people what a “100-year flood” actually means.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

STATISTICAL, NOT LITERAL

A 100-year flood is a flood event that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year, not once every 100 years. It’s calculated using past rainfall, streamflow and topography to estimate flood risk.

That means there could be another catastrophic flood event next year, unfortunately.

Just weeks before the Guadalupe River flooded, 13 people were killed in a flood on the Northeast Side of San Antonio, which is only 20 to 40 miles away.

San Antonians live in Flash Flood Alley. Therefore, it’s important to be prepared.

100-YEAR FLOOD LEVEL CAN CHANGE

The “100-year flood level” is not a fixed benchmark. As the climate warms, storms grow more intense and frequent.

At the same time, land development, especially in floodplains, changes how water flows across the landscape.

Paved surfaces prevent water from soaking into the ground, increasing runoff and raising the flood risk. In other words, what was considered a 100-year flood a few decades ago might now be a 25-year event, or even more frequent.

WHAT CAN WE DO

We cannot prevent floods, but we can do everything we can to stay prepared.

Know your flood zones and evacuation routes

Sign up for all emergency alerts

Stay informed on the latest weather