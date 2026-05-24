Driver arrested for intoxication assault after West Side crash, SAPD says At least 1 person suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported crash involving two vehicles in the 2100 block of Culebra Road, near Bandera Road.
Police said a black Ram traveling westbound on Culebra Road struck a vehicle carrying two people traveling eastbound on Bandera Road. The two occupants had a green light at the time of the crash.
One of the occupants suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital. The condition of the other occupant was not immediately available.
The driver of the Ram fled the scene on foot before police arrived, SAPD said. Officers later arrested the driver for intoxication assault, police said.
SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.
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About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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