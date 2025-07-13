Missing Camp Mystic counselor’s remains found 1 week after deadly Hill Country floods, family says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Katherine Ferruzzo, a Camp Mystic counselor who had been unaccounted for a week after the deadly Hill Country floods, was confirmed dead, her family announced.

She was the last Camp Mystic counselor to be found.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the search and rescue professionals and volunteers who have remained steadfast in their efforts to locate the victims of this tragedy,” the family said in a statement. “We would especially like to thank the Texas Rangers.”

Ferruzzo was from the Houston area, according to multiple reports.

She was a recent graduate at Memorial High School and had been accepted to the University of Texas at Austin for the fall 2025 semester. She planned to become a special education teacher, her family said.

To honor her memory, the family announced plans to establish the Katherine Ferruzzo Legacy Foundation. The foundation will focus on supporting those with special needs and learning differences, the statement read.

“We are heartbroken for the other families and pray for all who have been affected,” the family said in the statement.

At least 27 Camp Mystic campers and counselors, along with longtime owner Richard “Dick” Eastland, have been confirmed dead due to the July 4 floods.

Camp Mystic counselor Chloe Childress also died in the floods, according to ABC News.

