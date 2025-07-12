Skip to main content
Clear icon
96º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas NBA teams show support for Hill Country flood victims with ‘Texas Strong’ T-shirts

All proceeds will go to the Texas Sports for Healing Fund

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

San Antonio Spurs graphic (San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets are teaming up to support the Texas Hill Country, which was recently affected by severe flooding.

>> Kerr County tragedy already one of the deadliest floods in Texas history

Recommended Videos

During the NBA Summer League warmups, players from all three teams will wear “Texas Strong” T-shirts to show their support for those impacted by the disaster, the Rockets posted on X.

The Spurs shared on Facebook: “Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by the floods in the Hill Country. When any part of Texas suffers, we all come together to support one another.”

Fans can also show their support by purchasing a “Texas Strong” T-shirt. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Texas Sports for Healing Fund, which provides aid to individuals and families affected by the floods.

The T-shirts are available for purchase online.

Related KSAT coverage:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...