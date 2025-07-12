Texas NBA teams show support for Hill Country flood victims with ‘Texas Strong’ T-shirts

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets are teaming up to support the Texas Hill Country, which was recently affected by severe flooding.

>> Kerr County tragedy already one of the deadliest floods in Texas history

During the NBA Summer League warmups, players from all three teams will wear “Texas Strong” T-shirts to show their support for those impacted by the disaster, the Rockets posted on X.

Together, we are Texas Strong 🤍



The Rockets, Mavs, and Spurs will wear this tee during NBA Summer League warmups to support Central Texas flood relief.



100% of proceeds go to those impacted.



Get yours: https://t.co/wBFkuT5Ebb pic.twitter.com/QjPpQlaaAe — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 12, 2025

The Spurs shared on Facebook: “Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by the floods in the Hill Country. When any part of Texas suffers, we all come together to support one another.”

Fans can also show their support by purchasing a “Texas Strong” T-shirt. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Texas Sports for Healing Fund, which provides aid to individuals and families affected by the floods.

The T-shirts are available for purchase online.

