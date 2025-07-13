Watts of Love brings free lights to Hill Country communities devastated by flooding

HUNT, Texas – Miles Murayama, a resident of Hunt, Texas, waited out the storm on July 4 with his wife Martha and his neighbors.

Now, their neighbors are relying on Watts of Love for cleanup efforts and to provide light in the event of any unfortunate disasters in the future.

“I said, ‘Look how deep the water is; it was above my belly button,’” Murayama said.

Damage from the Hill Country floods in Hunt, Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

During such an uncertain weather event, Murayama and his neighbor Ramiro restored faith in humanity.

Ramiro took nine out-of-town travelers into his home as the flood waters took over their rental property.

“The water hit them first,” Murayama said, referring to the traveler’s rental home. “They were asleep – 4 O’Clock in the morning. By the time they exited the house through a window, a small window. Nine people exited through a window; the water was up to their stomachs. They barely got out.”

Murayama and Ramiro checked on a neighbor with Parkinson’s disease and ensured that people in other parts of the neighborhood were also checked on after the water began receding.

Damage from the Hill Country floods in Hunt, Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“I saw that blue car right there around the backside floating by me, and I just looked at that car like, ‘Oh wow, now I’m in trouble,’” Murayama said.

While Murayama and his neighbor were able to get everyone on their street to a hill to wait out the storm, there was another issue — the pitch-black darkness.

“It could happen to anybody; it’s tragic,” Murayama said. “Maybe this light, I don’t know, it could have done something.”

Watts of Love donated several solar-powered lights to the Hill Country. Nancy Economou’s Chicago-based organization is bringing solar-powered lights to areas all over the world, including now to the Hill Country.

“At a time of a disaster, having a flashlight is essential and lifesaving,” Economou said. “But, after a disaster, you can’t find batteries, you can’t find a flashlight. Our light was intentionally designed for the people that we serve. So, the solar panel is in the back, and you put that in the sun.”

The lights have the potential to last families 10 years. Economou is distributing them out in the Hill Country as residents recover from the July 4 floods and ahead of any future disasters.

To donate to Watts of Love’s efforts in the Hill Country, click here.

Damage from the Hill Country floods in Hunt, Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

