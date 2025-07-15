Distribution center in Ingram asks for tool donations to help flood victims rebuild

INGRAM, Texas – Kerr County was hit by severe flash flooding over the Fourth of July weekend, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people and at least 97 missing at this time.

In the wake of this tragedy, many Texans have generously stepped up to give back to Kerr County and the surrounding areas in various ways, including physical donations, volunteering and monetary contributions.

One local place that has received an overwhelming amount of donations is the Cross Kingdom Church in Ingram.

They are a distribution center for those in Ingram and Hunt.

KSAT visited the church on Monday and found a large amount of water, new clothes and cleaning supplies for flood victims.

Cross Kingdom Church said their previous focus was on collecting donations for cleaning supplies, such as chainsaws and wheelbarrows, that survivors are using to clean up debris.

However, starting this week, they will narrow their focus to donations for tools to help flood victims rebuild.

“Now we are thinking forward of the rebuild stage,” said Lisa Carpenter, co-pastor at Cross Kingdom Church. “Building materials, tools, anti-mold solution, all of these homes are going to need to be treated for mold. I’m trying to think ahead of the game.”

Cross Kingdom Church asked those interested in donating not to bring any more water, diapers or used clothing, as they are fully stocked on those items.

