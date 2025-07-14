Number of missing people down from 161 to 97 in Kerr County after July 4 floods, Gov. Abbott says

The number of people missing in the Kerrville area due to the Hill Country floods has been reduced to 97, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference on Monday.

That number is significantly lower than the 161 missing people that Kerr County officials reported on Thursday morning at a press conference.

Recommended Videos

It isn’t immediately clear why the figures have changed so much.

The number of people killed remains at 106 in Kerr County, according to local officials’ most recent update on Sunday evening.

State and Kerr County officials did not immediately respond to emailed requests for clarity on the number of missing.

Kerrville Community Services Officer Jonathan Lamb said Thursday morning at a press conference that the number of missing people in Kerr County was 161.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggested it has been difficult to pin down a number. Campers, residents or people who registered at RV parks or hotels are easier to account for, he said. Others may have been reported missing by a friend, family member or coworker.

“Everybody who is at a camp, everybody who is at a hotel and places like that, they’ve been identified,” Abbott said, in part. “Those who are missing on this list, most of them were more difficult to identify because there was no record of them logging in anywhere, and it was through information provided by a friend, family member, co-worker, what the case may be that they haven’t been found.”

The floods have killed at least 131 people across Texas, Abbott said.

Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said the 97 missing are from the Fourth of July flooding along the Guadalupe River.

“That does not count the numbers that the governor read to you from the three counties that were here earlier,” Kidd said. “I think that’ll put the total statewide at about 101, total, if I have that right.”

Abbott said that officials are doing everything in their power to continue searching and find everybody that they can.

“The goal, obviously, is to continue to find those who are alive,” Abbott said. “For those who have passed away, it’s so important to provide closure for their families that we find them and identify them.”

Abbott said that identifying some victims may require DNA testing to confirm their identity and connect them with family members, a process that can take days to complete.

“The stories about those who have been swept away are gut-wrenching, heartbreaking and the kind of thing that spurs us to do even more to make sure that we’re going to be searching and finding everybody that we can,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he has enlisted 21 counties in his disaster declaration, with other communities also facing their own difficulties.

These include areas surrounding Uvalde, Del Rio and Concan, where Abbott said state officials are working closely with local authorities.

“The state of Texas is already deploying resources in those regions to help prepare,” Abbott said.

In Kerr, Travis and Williamson counties and surrounding regions, he said that the main priority “is always saving lives, protecting lives and finding those who have lost their lives.”

In the last 24 hours, first responders have rescued dozens of people in Williamson, Travis and nearby counties, Abbott said.

The Texas Game Wardens, the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, local first responders, Texas Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2 have all been involved in rescue efforts.

“Many Texas lives have been in danger; most of those lives have been rescued by our first responders here in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent weather coverage on KSAT: