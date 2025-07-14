Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Frio River now forecast to reach major flood stage

Frio expected to rise to 16 ft. near Concan, 19 ft. near Uvalde

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • CONCAN: Forecast to crest at 16 ft. around 11am
  • UVALDE: Forecast to crest at 19 ft. around 5pm
  • MAJOR FLOOD STAGE: Some inundation of structures and roads, please seek higher ground
The Frio River is forecast to reach major flood stage Monday, July 14 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After heavy rainfall this morning, River Flood Warnings have been issued for the Frio River from Concan to Uvalde. It is forecast to crest at 16 ft. around 11am in Concan and 19ft. near Uvalde at 5pm. Both of these levels are just above major flood stage. Those along the river should be aware of your surroundings and consider finding higher ground.

Up to 5 to 6″ of rainfall has fallen this morning over the Frio River basin.

Click here to see Monday’s forecast.

