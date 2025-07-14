Frio River now forecast to reach major flood stage

MAJOR FLOOD STAGE: Some inundation of structures and roads, please seek higher ground
After heavy rainfall this morning, River Flood Warnings have been issued for the Frio River from Concan to Uvalde. It is forecast to crest at 16 ft. around 11am in Concan and 19ft. near Uvalde at 5pm. Both of these levels are just above major flood stage. Those along the river should be aware of your surroundings and consider finding higher ground.
Up to 5 to 6″ of rainfall has fallen this morning over the Frio River basin.
