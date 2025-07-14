Heavy rain in the Hill Country, flooding underway

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HEAVIEST RAIN FROM REAL TO KERR COUNTY: Flooding possible, including Frio River, South Fork of Guadalupe

LOWER RAIN CHANCES IN SA: Rain chances sit at 30% for San Antonio

RAIN ENDING TOMORROW: Expect a break Wednesday & Thursday

FORECAST

Heavy storms have formed in the Hill Country this morning. More than 3″ of rain has fallen from Concan to Lost Maples SNA.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6am for Uvalde, Real, extreme NW Bandera, and SW Kerr County.

In these areas:

Avoid low water crossings

Stay away from banks of Frio, South Fork of Guadalupe

Watch for street flooding

Flood Watch, Flood Warnings in effect across the Hill Country (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LOWER RAIN CHANCES IN SA

Most of this activity will stay west of SA this morning. However, some development is possible, especially this afternoon. Rain chances sit at 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low-90s.

DRIER BY MIDWEEK

Drier conditions take over starting Wednesday. A rain-free forecast should hold for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll watch a potential tropical system that has a *small* chances to impact areas around Texas. Odds are low (30%) for development.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

