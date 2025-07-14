Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Heavy rain in the Hill Country, flooding underway

Flood watch until 9am for areas NW of San Antonio

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • HEAVIEST RAIN FROM REAL TO KERR COUNTY: Flooding possible, including Frio River, South Fork of Guadalupe
  • LOWER RAIN CHANCES IN SA: Rain chances sit at 30% for San Antonio
  • RAIN ENDING TOMORROW: Expect a break Wednesday & Thursday

FORECAST

Heavy storms have formed in the Hill Country this morning. More than 3″ of rain has fallen from Concan to Lost Maples SNA.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6am for Uvalde, Real, extreme NW Bandera, and SW Kerr County.

In these areas:

  • Avoid low water crossings
  • Stay away from banks of Frio, South Fork of Guadalupe
  • Watch for street flooding
Flood Watch, Flood Warnings in effect across the Hill Country (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LOWER RAIN CHANCES IN SA

Most of this activity will stay west of SA this morning. However, some development is possible, especially this afternoon. Rain chances sit at 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low-90s.

DRIER BY MIDWEEK

Drier conditions take over starting Wednesday. A rain-free forecast should hold for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll watch a potential tropical system that has a *small* chances to impact areas around Texas. Odds are low (30%) for development.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

