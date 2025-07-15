Deaths connected to July 4 flooding rise to 107 in Kerr County; 9 in Kendall County, officials say

COMFORT, TEXAS - JULY 04: Boerne search and rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – As search and rescue efforts continue in several parts of the Hill Country, at least 107 people — 70 adults and 37 children — were reportedly killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flooding, Kerr County officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Officials also said 97 people remain missing countywide, which echoed the same number Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned during a Monday afternoon news conference.

That number is significantly lower than the 161 missing people that Kerr County officials reported at a news conference last week.

During that news conference on July 10, Kerrville Community Services Officer Jonathan Lamb said that the number of missing people in Kerr County was 161.

Abbott suggested on Monday that it has been difficult to pin down a number.

Campers, residents or people who registered at RV parks or hotels are easier to account for, the governor said. Others may have been reported missing by a friend, family member or coworker.

In the Tuesday statement, Kerr County officials said the reported missing figure decreases as more people are recovered and “contact is made with those who are found safe,” among other factors.

“The reported missing list fluctuates due to continued hotline reporting, alongside ongoing victim recovery efforts and outreach to those reported missing,” the county said in its statement.

Meanwhile, nine bodies have been recovered in Kendall County since the deadly floods began, according to Kendall County’s Office of Emergency Management.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kendall County officials said no additional people are considered missing or unaccounted for.

