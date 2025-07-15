Nearly 50 Quemado residents rescued from rising floodwaters in Maverick County, officials say

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – After a mandatory evacuation was issued for portions of Maverick County due to an “imminent flooding risk,” county officials provided an update on high-water rescues and road closures.

According to Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu, 47 residents from Quemado were rescued from rising floodwaters by emergency personnel.

Quemado, which is located along U.S. Highway 277, was one of two towns where a mandatory evacuation order was issued at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday. Normandy was the other town under the county’s mandatory evacuation order.

However, county staff also said most Quemado residents adhered to the county’s order.

“The greater portion of Quemado has complied with the mandatory evacuation for their safety, and we appreciate their cooperation,” Maverick County Chief of Staff Pablo Garcia Jr. said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

County officials also said they were monitoring conditions in the Dalia and South Elm Creek areas, which encompasses “approximately 120 homes.”

Garcia Jr. also provided the following updates on highways and roads impacted by heavy rain within the last 24 hours:

FM 1664 - OPEN as of 11:26 p.m. on Monday

State Highway 131 - OPEN as of 1:48 a.m. Tuesday

U.S. Highway 277 (northbound and southbound) - OPEN as of 3:37 a.m.

FM 481 - CLOSED as of 5:18 a.m.

FM 1666, FM 1591 and FM 1908 - CLOSED as of 5:40 a.m.

Thompson Road - CLOSED as of 7:41 a.m.

Cantu asked residents to not travel through any of the closed roads with barricades and related signage.

“Judge Cantu has made it clear, and our priority remains: the safety and well-being of every resident,” Garcia said on Tuesday morning.

In a separate statement on Monday, the county said a temporary shelter had been set up for residents affected by ongoing weather conditions.

The shelter is located at the Cruz Antonio Muñoz Gymnasium, 2119 Epting Circle, in Eagle Pass.

Residents are urged to call 911 for emergencies. For other assistance or to report someone in need, residents can also call the Maverick County Emergency Operations Center at 830-421-5151.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

