Voluntary evacuation issued for residents in part of Maverick County due to risk of rising floodwaters

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents in the Quemado region due to the risk of rising floodwaters, according to the Maverick County Emergency Operations Center.

In a Monday afternoon statement, the county said the voluntary evacuation is “particularly for those living near creek tributaries and low-lying areas.”

“It is critical that residents in these high-risk areas evacuate NOW,” the statement said. “Waiting to leave later could result in dangerous conditions and will put rescue personnel at greater risk. We cannot stress this enough - this is the safest window to evacuate.”

The voluntary evacuation was issued in response to rising floodwaters “that pose a serious risk to life and property,” the county said in a Facebook post.

The county said an additional two to three inches of rain is forecasted for Monday afternoon. Ongoing water discharge will lead to rising water levels throughout the day, according to the statement.

“The City and County have emergency crews and rescue teams on standby and ready to assist,” the statement said. “If you or someone you know is in or near the affected area and may be in danger, please do not wait.”

In a separate statement, the county said a temporary shelter has been set up for residents affected by ongoing weather conditions.

The shelter is located at the Cruz Antonio Muñoz Gymnasium, 2119 Epting Circle, in Eagle Pass.

Residents are urged to call 911 for emergencies. For assistance or to report someone in need, call the EOC at 830-421-5151.