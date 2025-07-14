Several Uvalde County officials monitoring flooded Frio River

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Several officials are monitoring Frio River water levels after flood warnings were issued early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management, DPS, Garner State Park officials and Uvalde County Deputies are assisting with road closures.

The post showed River Road in Concan being overtaken by floodwaters around 6:55 a.m.

Authorities are reminding everyone in the area to drive safely and avoid affected roads. The Concan Volunteer Fire Department said it was monitoring roads.

According to the forecast, up to five or six inches of rainfall have fallen this morning over the Frio River Basin.

Additionally, some inundation of structures and roads are expected. Because of this, you should seek higher ground, especially if near the river, officials said.

The Frio River near Concan is expected to crest at 16 feet around 11 a.m.; near Uvalde, it is expected to crest at 19 feet around 5 p.m., according to KSAT meteorologists.

KSAT has a crew en route to Uvalde County and will provide updates as more information becomes available.