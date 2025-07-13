Skip to main content
Comal County bar hosts music concert to benefit Hill Country flood victims

Bracken Creekside Saloon held a country music show, along with a silent auction and raffle

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photographer

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Comal County bar held a country music benefit Saturday for those affected by the Hill Country floods.

Aside from the concert, Bracken Creekside Saloon also hosted a silent auction and raffle.

Bracken Creekside Saloon held a country music benefit on Saturday, July 12, 2025, for those affected by the Hill Country floods. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The saloon owners told KSAT that the fundraiser was a community effort.

“It all helps, you know, you have all local businesses. They all help,” said Taylor Timberlake, owner of Bracken Creekside. “You know, everyone raises a little bit here, a little bit there. It all eventually adds up to a lot.”

All proceeds from food and silent auction sales, as well as a portion of drink sales, will go directly to those affected by the floods.

