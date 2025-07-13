Comal County bar hosts music concert to benefit Hill Country flood victims

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Comal County bar held a country music benefit Saturday for those affected by the Hill Country floods.
Aside from the concert, Bracken Creekside Saloon also hosted a silent auction and raffle.
The saloon owners told KSAT that the fundraiser was a community effort.
“It all helps, you know, you have all local businesses. They all help,” said Taylor Timberlake, owner of Bracken Creekside. “You know, everyone raises a little bit here, a little bit there. It all eventually adds up to a lot.”
All proceeds from food and silent auction sales, as well as a portion of drink sales, will go directly to those affected by the floods.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.