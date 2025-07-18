‘We are all family’: How Hill Country communities are rallying together after devastating floods

In the two weeks since the catastrophic floods swept across the Texas Hill Country, locals and volunteers nationwide have been sharing their community support and rebuilding efforts with KSAT journalists.

High school students, church groups, food bank volunteers, and many others have donated and driven food and supplies to the area.

Carmine Fazzolari, the owner of Carmine’s Italian in Kerrville, went to work immediately.

“I just started making [pizzas] and running them to the fire departments,” Fazzolari said.

Michael McKenzie normally uses his trolley car to sell ice cream and chocolate around the city of Kyle. When he heard the news of the Hill Country flooding, McKenzie drove with members of his church to volunteer their services.

“Lots of meals and socks,” McKenzie said, when asked about what he’s been bringing into the area. “They needed socks down at the main disaster area, and it stretches for miles.”

Community members got to work immediately. Ingram Independent School District athletic director Tate DeMasco and his team of coaches and students promptly took action.

“We tried to get them back in that routine as fast as possible. We’ve had kids clearing properties, we’ve had kids clearing bridges so people can get through,” DeMasco said.

KSAT journalists spoke with community leaders in Kerrville about the outpouring of support.

Sarah Tacey, the executive director of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, spent years acting on the stage of the Hill Country Arts Foundation Point Theater. Volunteers are working to restore the theater, which sustained $1.2 million in damage.

“We’re trying to honor the people who loved us that we’ve lost,” Tacey said. “We’re fixing the things we can and mourning the things that we can’t.”

Crews involved with rescue, recovery and rebuilding operations are pushing through emotionally and physically exhausting conditions. Local counselors are offering free support to community members and first responders.

“We’re making sure that we have counseling and support avenues for people… If it’s 3 in the morning and it’s bothering you, here’s some people you can call,” Sisterdale Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Reilly told KSAT.

As the Hill Country continues to rebuild, the strength of its interconnected communities shines through, with one resident emphasizing their unbreakable bond.

“We got Comfort, we got Center Point, we got Kerrville, we got Harper,” Kerrville resident John Finster said. “We are all family here.”

