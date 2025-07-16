Kerrville Tivy soccer player shares what he’ll never forget about Head Coach Reece Zunker

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Tivy soccer community has needed some time to heal as they mourn Tivy Boys Soccer Head Coach Reece Zunker and his wife Paula, who were among the victims of the July 4 floods.

As of Wednesday, their children have yet to be found.

For the first time, a player from the Tivy boys’ soccer team shared with KSAT Sports what he’ll never forget about Zunker.

“He was an amazing coach, and more importantly, an amazing man,” Senior Colin Rose told KSAT Sports. “He was always there for us, no matter what it was. I mean, if we were in a difficult situation, like a hard time, he was always there. If kids needed jobs, if kids needed anything, he was there, like, ‘Here, I’ll get you a job.’”

Rose said Zunker was a construction teacher at Tivy, and was always willing to help.

“He was always there for us, and no matter where you were from, no matter who you were, he loved each and every one of us, and he was just an amazing, amazing man,” Rose said.

When reflecting on some of his favorite memories with Zunker, Colin shared one of the life lessons that will stick with him throughout his life as a family man someday.

“He always just taught us that there was just so much more, so much more than just soccer and just so much more to life,” said Colin. “His family was so important to him, and I admired him so much for that.”

“He always sacrificed for others, but at the end of the day, most importantly, he was always there for his family, and I just admire him so much for that,” Rose said. “I’ll never forget all the talks we had about how important it is to be there for your family and especially our soccer family.”

