San Antonio Missions to host fundraising game to support Hill Country flood victims

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions announced a fundraising game to support victims of the Hill Country floods.

The Missions will host the game at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Nelson Wolff Stadium against the Springfield Cardinals, according to a news release.

Players will take the field wearing baseball jerseys from Center Point High School, Ingram’s Tom Moore High School and Kerrville’s Tivy High School to support the areas that the floods have impacted.

Manu Ginobili, four-time NBA champion and owner of the Missions, will also wear a jersey from one of the affected schools as he throws out the first pitch to a student-athletes, the release said.

The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off after the game, the release said.

Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Relief Fund and a partnership that the Missions are entering with the Round Rock Express, Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf to help Ingram Little League rebuild its fields, which were damaged in the floods.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating flooding that has impacted so many across the Texas Hill Country,” Missions President Burl Yarbrough said. “As a proud part of Central Texas, the Missions are committed to supporting our neighbors as they begin to recover and rebuild.”

The Missions are working with Major League Baseball and the San Diego Padres on ways to involve fans across the country in relief efforts.

More information about these efforts and more fundraising initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks, the release said.

