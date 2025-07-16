California youth group delivers $36,000 worth of donations to communities affected by Hill Country flooding

COMFORT, Texas – A youth group from Orange County, California, drove more than 1,300 miles to bring much-needed supplies to communities in Kendall County.

Our cameras were there as their van pulled into Comfort Park.

The group, SCJ USA, contacted the Comfort Resource Center days in advance to ask what supplies were needed.

They arrived with medical kits, Liquid IV hydration drink mix and even long tube socks. The group brought about $36,000 worth of supplies.

The group made a stop in Center Point and visited the San Antonio Food Bank to make donations.

“They need these types of things that no one was even thinking of, but by calling them, yeah, we were able to get them exactly what they needed. We got fresh socks, hydrocortisone, antibiotic cream — a lot of things to fill in gaps," said Shane Scott, a volunteer. “We’re really happy to have been able to get the congregation to give their own time and money to donate and bring it out here. It was a long haul, but yeah, it was worth it.”

Margaret Stone of the Comfort Chamber of Commerce expressed her gratitude for the group’s efforts.

“We’re very grateful. The whole community has come together,” she said. “We’ve received many donations from out of town and out of state. People are now contacting us and asking specifically what we need.”

Stone added that the community is well-stocked on diapers and other basics, and their current focus is on supplying first responders.

The list of needed items changes almost daily.