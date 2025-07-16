San Antonio Food Bank mobilizes support for Kerr County flood victims

KERRVILLE, Texas – After the devastating floods that swept through Kerr County earlier this month, communities across the region are stepping up to help — and that includes volunteers from San Antonio.

While much of the visible recovery work is happening in Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt, volunteers in San Antonio are also making a difference, particularly at the San Antonio Food Bank, which is preparing for a mobile food distribution event this Saturday in Kerrville.

The distribution will take place at Kerrville Presbyterian Church, a local hub that’s already been offering support to flood survivors.

Trucks from the food bank will deliver boxes packed with essential groceries and supplies to anyone in need.

The distribution starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and aims to serve hundreds of families still reeling from the flooding and its aftermath.

“We’ve been responding since the (Fourth) of July,” said Michael Guerra, chief philanthropy officer at the San Antonio Food Bank. “We’re working closely with 20 pantries in the Kerrville area that we regularly serve. But the need has grown significantly.”

At the San Antonio facility, volunteers have been sorting and packing everything from fresh produce to hygiene and cleaning supplies, getting it ready for delivery to flood-impacted areas. The Food Bank is also asking for public help to sustain these efforts in the weeks and months ahead.

“Right now, we’re starting to shift our focus to mid- and long-term recovery,” Guerra explained. “We have a list of our top 12 most-wanted items. Things like diapers, pet food, rice, beans, pasta, canned vegetables, fruits (and) peanut butter. All the basics.”

The food bank is encouraging the community to contribute in a variety of ways:

Food donations can be dropped off at the San Antonio Food Bank or any participating Goodwill locations.

Monetary donations are especially impactful; you can donate here

Volunteer opportunities are available too; you can sign up at safoodbank.org

