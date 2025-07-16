‘Coffee, apple juice and a whole lot of prayer’: North Carolina man describes call to help after Hill Country floods

COMFORT, Texas – People from all across the U.S. are driving into the Texas Hill Country to show their support in the aftermath of devastating events that have impacted the region.

Steven Carr, a former pastor from Lumberton, North Carolina, arrived in the area with a food truck to serve breakfast, coffee, and offer prayer to those working in search and recovery efforts.

We found him parked at the Comfort Park on Tuesday.

Carr, who serves those experiencing homelessness in his hometown, felt compelled to bring the truck to Comfort after witnessing the devastation.

“We cook pancakes, eggs, grits, typically ham, sometimes biscuits and gravy. Same thing we’d eat at home for ourselves,” Carr said. “We’ve got coffee and apple juice. And a whole lot of prayer. That’s the whole purpose of the ministry — to be able to pray for folks.”

Carr, who had experienced homelessness himself and had also endured hurricanes, said the Lord called him to help those in need.

“When the Lord just touched my heart, he gave me a heart for those in need. So, we just go out and serve the best we can with what we got.”

Donations from his community back in North Carolina have made his efforts possible. Carr noted this is the farthest he has driven to lend support, and he plans to visit other communities in the Hill Country over the next week.

His mission of providing food, comfort, and prayer underscores the widespread compassion flowing into Kerr and Kendall counties as they face recovery.

Carr’s ministry is called I Am Healing Chapel Food Truck; his organization is supported by donations from his home church and the community.