Satellite images reveal catastrophic damage from Hill Country floods along Guadalupe River

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Newly released satellite images reveal catastrophic damage caused by the Hill Country floods along the Guadalupe River.

The video, released by Maxar Technologies, shows before-and-after images of the Guadalupe River.

While the before images display the river area in its usual state, the after photos show the devastating impact of the floods.

Vegetation around the area was noticeably affected, with several after images appearing as a completely different landscape.

Most of the trees were washed away, turning into debris in the river.

The color of the Guadalupe River water changed to a brownish hue, compared with the green color it had before the floods.

At the peak of the flood, around 7 a.m. along the Guadalupe River, the water rose to 36 feet. Hours earlier, the river was only 2 feet.

As of Wednesday morning, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 95 people, including 59 adults and 36 children, were killed in the Kerr County floods.

At least 161 people remain missing, including five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic, Leitha said.

Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that an additional 15 fatalities had been reported statewide.

Related coverage on KSAT