Ingram Little League faces complete rebuild after devastating floods in Texas Hill Country

INGRAM, Texas – The Fourth of July floods that tore through the Texas Hill Country left a trail of destruction — taking homes, lives and landmarks with them.

Among the many places devastated was the Ingram Little League, a cherished local institution that had been built entirely by volunteers and community support over three decades.

“All our primary fields are gone and our practice fields are gone,” Ingram Little League president Mark Hensley said. “And I don’t know, seven, 8,000 feet of fencing. The fields themselves are completely destroyed. We’re having to completely redo all the fields.”

Floodwaters from the nearby river surged and washed away the heart of the community’s youth baseball and softball program.

The damage even extended beyond the fields. Many involved with the league suffered personal loss, including the death of Richard “Dick” Eastland.

Eastland was a supporter of the league and the owner of Camp Mystic. He died while trying to save campers from the flood.

Despite the heartbreak, the board said it is focused on the future, not only to honor tradition but to give children some stability and hope.

“We just want some sort of normalcy for the kids,” Hensley said. “We are Texas Ingram’s Little League Strong.”

The board is now asking for help to rebuild. For more information, visit the Ingram Little League website.

The San Antonio Missions will host a benefit game on Aug. 9. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Ingram Little League’s recovery efforts.

Related coverage on KSAT: