Landscaper supports Hill Country community for free after floods, gets business saved in return

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man who used his landscaping tools to help flood victims in the Hill Country free of charge nearly lost his livelihood in the process. Now, others are stepping up to return the favor.

Jonathan Moreno, owner of M’s Lawn Service 830, didn’t hesitate to respond when floodwaters tore through Kerr County and the Hill Country on July 4.

Without charging a dime, Moreno grabbed his equipment and went to work clearing debris, cutting down fallen trees and checking on those in need.

“Anything you can think of, it was like 10 times worse — like everywhere,” Moreno said, describing the destruction.

Moreno and his wife are raising five young children, including one with an autoimmune disorder. Despite living paycheck to paycheck, he chose to use his tools — the same ones that support his family — to help others.

“I take a lot of pride in my tools,” he said. “People were saying, ‘Be careful with your tools, you’re going to rag them out.’ I said, ‘You’re talking about saving someone’s life — you think I care about any of that?’ I could’ve come back with no tools.”

He almost did. Several tools broke during Moreno’s volunteer efforts, including a pole saw he had just purchased for about $700.

“This is my baby right here,” he said, referring to a chainsaw that was also damaged. When asked if he could run his business without it, Moreno said, “No.“

Just as Moreno began to worry that he could no longer help others or continue working, a local rapper stepped in. King Kyle Lee donated new equipment — including chains, bars, and other supplies — which Moreno calculated to be worth nearly $1,000.

“This thing took a beating as well, so Kyle Lee bought me two new chains for this one, two chains for this one and a bar for this one as well,” Moreno said.

Even with the replacement tools, Moreno said he continues to volunteer his time and services for those in need, all while juggling jobs to keep the lights and water on at home.

