People in Concan stranded by Uvalde County floodwaters receive helicopter supplies

CONCAN, Texas – Flooding on the Frio River has left some people stranded in East Concan on Tuesday night.

The river crested at 13 feet on Monday afternoon after heavy morning rain. Officials confirmed with KSAT that on Tuesday, two crossings of River Road, or CR 348, at Seven Bluff and Kenneth Arthur were still closed because of the floodwaters.

The Concan Volunteer Fire Department, Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management, Texas National Guard and Texas A&M Task Force 1 all teamed up to get supplies to people in need.

Video captured on Tuesday afternoon shows helicopters carrying water, food and toiletries that were dropped off to people blocked by the water.

Tino Guiterrez was one of those people.

“We didn’t think it was going to hit this bad,” he said.

Guiterrez said it was not how he expected his vacation to be.

“I mean, we were going home Monday,” he said.

Video posted by Uvalde County shows people stuck receiving supplies. KSAT crews were told some people are without electricity as of Tuesday night.

Raymond Martinez, a real estate agent in Concan, said he can’t get to his office because of the water levels.

“It’s been a good while since we had a flood, but, you know, we’ve needed it,” he said.

Officials are urging people to stay away from the river, as it appears some part of the Kenneth Arthur Crossing has been washed away and will need to be repaired.

So far, no flood-related injuries have been reported. On Monday night, crews responded to one medical emergency using a boat.

A Facebook post from CVFD on Tuesday night said helicopter operations stopped because of the weather. Another post showed crews taking another supply drop over one of the crossings.

Officials are hopeful that at least one crossing will be passable tomorrow. For updates from the county, click here.

