Residents on alert after Frio River flooding causes disruptions in Concan, Knippa

CONCAN, Texas – Parking spots along the Frio River at Garner State Park were partially flooded Monday night after heavy morning rain turned the river into rapids near Concan.

KSAT monitored flooding along the Frio River throughout the day on Monday. Emergency crews began assembling at 3 a.m. in Uvalde County.

In Concan, the river crested around 2 p.m. and in Knippa, it crested around 9 p.m.

The river level is expected to fluctuate and could still rise even higher.

The bridge in Concan over Highway 127 was closed out of an abundance of caution for part of the day Monday. It reopened around 4:30 p.m. after water never crossed it.

Arrik Wetegrove has lived in the county for eight years. He was heading home after work on Monday afternoon when he ran into the closure.

“We’ve had about three floods in that time, and I would say this is a little bit closer to the bridge than the last few,” Wetegrove said. “Usually I take another road (home), but it’s flooded.”

About 10 miles up the road, KSAT crews saw a similar scene at Garner State Park. Signs posted outside said only overnight campers were allowed.

Water rushed over the dam at the tip of the park. KSAT crews saw a few picnic tables and grills submerged under water, but for the most park, camp tents and RVs were away from the river.

Travelers like Jen Parke, Rebecca Culver, Aidan Plut and Mike Curry said the river was starkly different than Sunday.

“Yesterday was actually the first time in three or four years we were able to float the river,” Culver said.

Curry is from the Hunt area. He said what happened last week in Kerr County has the entire state in shock and on edge.

“Now (rain and flooding) are going through different areas,” he said. “It’s just catching everybody.”

