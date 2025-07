(Damage along the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge after deadly Hill Country floods on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – For those who lost everything in the recent devastating floods in the Hill Country, one thing you might be hoping for is a fast way to replace your State ID or driver’s license.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they are making it easier for flood victims who lost their Texas IDs.

Kerrville’s Texas Department of Public Safety Office is located at 311 Sidney Baker Street South near Lehmann Drive.

KCSO said no appointment is necessary as long as you let staff know you were impacted by the floods.

