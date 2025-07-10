Emergency blood drive planned in San Antonio to help Hill Country flood victims

Damage along the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge after deadly Hill Country floods on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) is teaming up with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) to host an emergency blood drive on Friday in an effort to help the victims of the Hill Country Floods.

More than one hundred deaths have occurred across the state as a result of severe flash flooding from the Fourth of July weekend.

At least 173 people are currently known to be missing in Texas, according to the latest figures.

The emergency blood drive will be held on the first floor of the AACOG Tower Building on July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The AACOG Tower Building is at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

According to a press release, interested donors can head to Room 134 (the San Antonio Room) on the first floor.

“For those who are searching for a way to help our friends during this time of urgent need, the donation of precious blood is critical and truly lifesaving. Our state is known for Texans Supporting Texans, and together, we will unite to strengthen our communities in need,” said Cliff Herberg, AACOG Executive Director.

AACOG said appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by going to their website or scanning the QR code, pictured below.

You can make an appointment for the emergency blood drive by scanning this QR code. (Copyright AACOG)

You can also help at this drive by donating rewards points to disaster relief.

According to a press release, those who give blood with STBTC receive Donor Rewards points as part of their Double Your Impact Program.

The points can be redeemed for various rewards, such as reusable water bottles or gifts, or donated to the Kerr County Relief Fund.

The Community Foundation, a 501(c) charity serving the Hill Country region, will direct funds toward recovery efforts for every point donated, according to the South Texas Blood & Tissue website. This includes organizations providing rescue, relief and flood assistance.

