Rising water levels have people along the Frio River preparing for flooding

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A rising Frio River had some people who are potentially in harm’s way preparing for trouble.

First responders from as far away as West Texas began gathering Monday morning in Concan, ready to spring into rescue mode if needed.

Initially, forecasts called for the river there to crest at approximately 16 feet around 11 a.m.

Later, that time was adjusted to 3 p.m.

“At 3:00 in the morning, we started notifying all resort owners that are in the area and all the outfitters, and let them know this is what our flood gauge could be,” said Brett Rimkus with the Concan Fire Department.

Rimkus said with thoughts of the deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country in mind, authorities in Uvalde County were taking the threat seriously.

He said they called in reinforcements, including a swift water rescue team from El Paso.

“At any point we could get stretched with resources and we want to make sure that we have everybody ready to go,” Rimkus said.

As they prepared for possibly removing people from the danger zone, other people headed toward the water to take photos of the raging river from a bridge above it.

Lance Mabry said he went there to see just how close to his home the water might get.

“I got my puppy dogs at home ,and I’m there alone,” Mabry said. “Just checking the flow and seeing how high it rose. See if we need to worry about getting out. Hopefully, we don’t.”

At an RV park just down the road, all but a few campers had already made it out.

One man who stayed behind told KSAT that he didn’t want to risk getting caught in high water if he tried to leave.

“We’re perched up on the side of the hill so we’re going to stay there and let the water recede,” the man said. “Pulling an RV down off the hill to get on this road and it’s going downhill this way and the river’s that way.”

As of early Monday afternoon, the water was still lapping at the bottom of the bridge along State Highway 127.

However, the water was expected to reach levels that could top the bridge by late afternoon.

