Kenneth Arthur crossing now passable after Uvalde County floods, officials say People in Concan were stranded after the Frio River flooded Monday Flooding along the Frio River. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) CONCAN, Texas – River Road at Kenneth Arthur crossing reopened Wednesday, the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management said on social media, after flooding on the Frio River left people stranded.
The
river crested at 13 feet Monday afternoon after heavy morning rain.
Two crossings of River Road, or CR 348, at Seven Bluff and Kenneth Arthur were closed because of the floodwaters, officials told KSAT on Tuesday.
In an update posted to Facebook at 8 a.m., the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management said that the Kenneth Arthur crossing reopened to necessary and essential traffic.
The office asked those crossing to drive safely and to be careful of debris and other obstacles on the damaged roadways.
