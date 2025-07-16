Ingram coaches, athletes turn teamwork into lifeline for flood-ravaged Texas Hill Country

INGRAM, Texas – In the early hours of July 4, Ingram ISD Athletic Director Tate DeMasco and fellow coaches didn’t hesitate.

They reported to the local fire department and immediately began to help save lives during the devastating Texas Hill Country floods.

Spending the day with DeMasco, his coaching staff, and student-athletes revealed how their skills in coaching and sports have seamlessly translated into aiding their grieving community. Partnering with Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit, they’ve been distributing food to residents and first responders.

“We sprung into action 6 o’clock Friday morning and we haven’t slowed down since,” said DeMasco.

“It’s go, go, go around here,” said Ingram High School Athletic Trainer Michael Mungia. “These Ingram coaches, they don’t mess around.”

Texas football coaches know how to get the job done, even with stubborn tasks like convincing first responders to pause their grueling recovery efforts for a meal.

“You tell me no,” said DeMasco to a first responder. “Tell me no right now, look at that meal, look at that.”

DeMasco also knows how to hire the right people. When asked what he looks for in a coach, he said, “Somebody that cares about kids, sacrifices time, which you’re finding out a lot about each one of our staff members right now, and wants to be in Ingram, takes pride in being here.”

Since July 4, a dedicated group of Ingram coaches has reported daily to prepare and distribute meals with Mercy Chefs.

“This is actually why I took this job in Ingram last year, because I know these coaches around here, they’re a really great team,” said Mungia.

These coaches lead by example, and Ingram’s student-athletes are following suit.

For the football team, mornings are for conditioning, followed by volunteering.

“We tried to get them back in that routine as fast as possible. We’ve had kids clearing properties, we’ve had kids clearing bridges so people can get through,” said DeMasco. “It’s been a real blessing to see some of those traits that we’re trying to pour into them actually come out in a time of need.”

Amid the hardship, coaches and players bring light, spreading infectious energy at City West Church, a hub for relief efforts.

“We do have jokes and tease with each other a little bit, but then reality sets in what we go past the checkpoint,” said DeMasco.

Reminders of the July 4 tragedy are everywhere, but one hits close to home for Ingram High School. Former football star Julian Ryan, 27, lost his life in the floods while trying to save his family. His heroism inspires the community.

“He played before I was here, and I never got to meet him, but what he did that morning, he’s a hero, and we’ve got a lot of those around here,” said DeMasco. “We will celebrate him when we get to that point.”

DeMasco emphasized that the community’s youth need “small wins” to heal.

He pointed to Ingram’s little league complex, a $1.5 million facility destroyed by the floods. With the Little League season approaching, rebuilding the fields is crucial for the community’s recovery, but it will require external support.

