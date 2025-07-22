Kerr County to hold informational meeting over assistance for residents

(Gerald Herbert, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This aerial photo shows damage from flash floods along the Guadalupe River in Ingram, Texas, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

INGRAM, Texas – Kerr County will hold an informational meeting for residents affected by the Hill County floods.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Ingram Tom Moore High School auditorium.

KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

FEMA Flood Outreach Specialist Sarah Thissen and Assistant National Flood Insurance Program State Coordinator Cody Ransone are expected to speak at the meeting.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 107 people — 70 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection to July 4 flooding.

The number of people reported missing fell from 161 initially to just three, Kerr County officials said on Saturday evening.

An informational community recovery workshop will happen on Friday at the Kerr County Courthouse.

