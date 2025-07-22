Kerrville flood victims say FEMA aid is offering little assistance

KERRVILLE, Texas – As the Texas Hill Country begins rebuilding from the July 4 floods, victims are beginning to voice their frustrations with the process for receiving federal aid.

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, survivors say the impact is severe, and many are struggling to get the help they need to rebuild their lives.

Timothy Gloria, a Kerrville resident, applied for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after his car was flooded.

Days later, he received a notice offering just $50 to replace the vehicle.

“It’s an old vehicle, but I need it,” Timothy Gloria said.

KSAT called and emailed FEMA’s press office numerous times in the last week and half to get more information about aid. The agency has not responded.

Becca Phillips, who lives just one block from the Guadalupe River, said FEMA denied her claims for both property and vehicle damage. Her home, belongings and car were all affected by floodwaters.

“Since the flood, I’ve been power washing everything to get rid of the mud,” said Phillips.

On its website, the agency advises people who sustained vehicle damage to first file a claim with their insurance company.

Related coverage on KSAT: