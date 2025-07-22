Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country to announce more disaster relief donations

Search and rescue teams surveyed more than 200 river miles on the Guadalupe River in the Hill Country on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is expected to announce an additional round of disaster relief donations on Tuesday.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The donations will be distributed to over 15 nonprofit organizations to assist people, businesses and first responders affected by the Fourth of July floods, the release said.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The donations are possible due to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund that was established on the morning of July 4, 2025.

In addition to the donation announcement, the foundation’s CEO, Austin Dickson, will also discuss what’s next for the foundation’s long-term recovery plan.

In a July 11 news conference, Dickson stated that the foundation had received over $30 million in donations in response to the floods.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 107 people, including 70 adults and 37 children, were killed in the Fourth of July flooding.

