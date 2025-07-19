Hundreds gather at Kerrville church for growing flood relief effort

KERRVILLE, Texas – Hundreds gathered Saturday morning at First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville to receive help from community partners, continuing support efforts that have grown since the Hill Country floods.

“We do care, and so I’m proud of everyone here who showed up this morning,” Jasiel Hernandez-Garcia, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church, said.

The church has hosted monthly food distributions for nearly three years, but the recent floods have increased demand for items such as diapers, produce and canned food.

“All the efforts are well established, and so we have a protocol,” Hernandez-Garcia said. “But now we’ve had different resources because of the floods, and so it’s good to see the community also coming back together.”

Cars wrapped around the church parking lot as families picked up much-needed resources. Hernandez-Garcia said the church’s well-established protocol has expanded with new partners and resources since the floods.

The church hosted the San Antonio Food Bank, along with the Red Cross, U.S. Small Business Administration, Hill Country Emotional Support, World Central Kitchen and many local volunteers.

“We want to make sure that people know they have resources,” Hernandez-Garcia said. “They have people that are praying for them, that they care about them and that we continue to build each other up.”

The church said it plans to invite these resources back next month to continue supporting the long road to recovery.

