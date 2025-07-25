Kerr County commissioners to hold flood recovery workshop

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County commissioners will host a workshop Friday morning to discuss recovery following severe flash flooding in the Hill Country.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on July 25 at the Kerr County Courthouse, according to the agenda on the county’s website.

The live stream can be viewed in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The agenda said this would be an Informational Community Recovery Workshop for Kerr County families affected by the flood.

The plan is to offer helpful information and representatives from LiftFund, FEMA, Kerr EDC, local banks and area Chambers of Commerce.

Earlier this week, county officials held a similar meeting discussing ongoing resources for debris removal and reporting damage to FEMA.

The agenda also noted that no action will be taken pertaining to Kerr County business during this workshop.

