Crème Coffee & Social hosts ‘Coffee for Kerr’ event to support Hill Country flood relief

SAN ANTONIO – Crème Coffee & Social hosted “Coffee for Kerr” on Saturday, a donation event supporting Hill Country flood relief.

The event, held at the Creamery District, featured a coffee set with a purpose, encouraging attendees to bring essential supplies to help those affected by the flooding in Kerr County.

“It’s important to use our platforms. We’re blessed with really great support system,” Arianna Pulido said. “Everybody on the lineup has a community of people who love and support.”

All proceeds from the event went toward flood relief efforts.

Related KSAT coverage