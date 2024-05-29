94º
Food

The Rustic closes at The Rim, owners say they have ‘vision to relocate’

Letter cites ongoing highway construction as a factor for closing

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The Rustic, a popular restaurant, bar and music venue at The Rim on the Northwest Side, has closed. (Adam Barraza, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Rustic, a popular restaurant, bar and music venue at The Rim on the Northwest Side, has closed.

A note posted outside The Rustic stated the restaurant is “looking towards a bright future” and “has a vision to relocate.” The letter cited ongoing construction on Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange as one of the factors for closing.

The letter adds that owners are “exploring new opportunities to bring The Rustic’s authentic experience to an even more accessible and vibrant location. We appreciate your support and understanding as we transition to this exciting new chapter.”

A note posted outside The Rustic stated the restaurant is “looking towards a bright future” and “has a vision to relocate.” (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MySA first reported the news.

On Wednesday, the San Antonio location was removed from The Rustic’s website, and a phone call to the restaurant went to an automated message that said the call could not connect.

KSAT has reached out to The Rustic and its parent company, Free Range Concepts, but has not heard back.

Additionally, the restaurant was listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

The Rustic’s locations in Dallas and Houston were still open when contacted by KSAT on Wednesday.

Social media posts touting “Summer Fridays” and the “Legendary Rustic ‘Rita” were posted by The Rustic San Antonio just this week.

In the “Summer Fridays” post, the restaurant said the summer series was slated to start June 7 and continue every Friday throughout the season.

Some of the comments included “Rumor is you’re closing permanently today? True? @therusticsa” and “Are y’all closed ?? Nooo please don’t leave the rim, that was my favorite spot 😭😭.”

This story will be updated when, or if, The Rustic or Free Range Concepts responds.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

