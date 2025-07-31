SAWS to host summer party at Yanaguana Garden on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is providing residents a fun way to cool off for the end of summer.

SAWS will be hosting a party from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of South Alamo Street at Yanaguana Garden, according to a social media post.

There will be free paletas from Palteria San Antonio, SAWS said.

Families can also enjoy games in the shade as well as splash pads.

While supplies last, SAWS is giving out free swag.

SAWS said the party is the last activity of its “Keep it Cool SAWS Summer” lineup.

