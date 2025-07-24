Diego Lopes, Jean Silva to headline Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center

Lopes vs. Silva will be held at the Frost Bank Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the fights on Thursday for the Noche UFC card in September at the Frost Bank Center.

A featherweight clash between Diego Lopez (26-7) and Jean Silva (16-2) will headline the event, according to a news release.

Recommended Videos

Lopes, who’s coming off a loss against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, hopes to become the first to defeat Silva in the promotion.

Silva is currently on an 11-fight win streak and has 12 recorded wins by knockout.

Noche UFC will also feature a fight between two strawweight division contenders, Tatiana Suarez (11-1) and Amanda Lemos (15-4-1).

Additional fights on the card include:

Raquel Pennington vs. Norma Dumont

Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva

Edgar Chairez vs. Alessandro Costa

Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic

Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule

Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira

Noche UFC was initially expected to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico, as the event honors the country’s MMA fighters and occurs near Mexican Independence Day.

However, due to ongoing construction delays at Arena Guadalajara, the company shifted venues to the Frost Bank Center earlier this year.

The release mentioned that Noche UFC will be available to watch in both English and Spanish on ESPN+.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can be purchased on the Frost Bank Center’s website as well as Ticketmaster.

Read also: