Diego Lopes, Jean Silva to headline Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the fights on Thursday for the Noche UFC card in September at the Frost Bank Center.
A featherweight clash between Diego Lopez (26-7) and Jean Silva (16-2) will headline the event, according to a news release.
Recommended Videos
Lopes, who’s coming off a loss against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, hopes to become the first to defeat Silva in the promotion.
Silva is currently on an 11-fight win streak and has 12 recorded wins by knockout.
Noche UFC will also feature a fight between two strawweight division contenders, Tatiana Suarez (11-1) and Amanda Lemos (15-4-1).
Additional fights on the card include:
- Raquel Pennington vs. Norma Dumont
- Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
- Edgar Chairez vs. Alessandro Costa
- Rafa Garcia vs. Jared Gordon
- Jose Daniel Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
- Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira
Noche UFC was initially expected to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico, as the event honors the country’s MMA fighters and occurs near Mexican Independence Day.
However, due to ongoing construction delays at Arena Guadalajara, the company shifted venues to the Frost Bank Center earlier this year.
The release mentioned that Noche UFC will be available to watch in both English and Spanish on ESPN+.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can be purchased on the Frost Bank Center’s website as well as Ticketmaster.
Read also: