Sports

Frost Bank Center announced as new location for Noche UFC due to construction delays in Guadalajara

The fight card has not been revealed yet

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

UFC’s event at Sphere, titled Riyadh Season Noche UFC, will also celebrate Mexican Independence Day and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports. (Photo: Business Wire) (Copyright 2024 by AP - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced Saturday night that Noche UFC in September has been moved to San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center.

The announcement came during the UFC Vegas 107 broadcast and was later confirmed on X, formerly Twitter.

Noche UFC was originally scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico, as the event honors the country’s MMA fighters and occurs near Mexican Independence Day.

However, due to ongoing construction delays at Arena Guadalajara, the company shifted venues for the Sept. 13 event.

The company said that next year’s Noche UFC is expected to be held at Arena Guadalajara in Mexico.

The fights have not been announced yet for the card.

The first two Noche UFC events took place in Las Vegas. Therefore, the upcoming San Antonio card will be the first to occur outside of Nevada.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

