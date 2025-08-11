Burbank High School to begin construction on $18.5 million athletic building early next year

Burbank High School set to begin construction on $18.5 million athletic building early next year

SAN ANTONIO – Luther Burbank High School will begin construction of a new athletic building early next year, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

This is a part of San Antonio ISD’s 2020 Bond Renovation Project, which is divided into a four-phase program.

So far, seven projects have been completed, with many more under construction or in the design phase.

The athletic building is estimated to cost $18.5 million, according to the TDLR page.

The building will be one story, with a competition gym, locker room for football players, classrooms, showers and exterior work.

The project is set to begin construction on Jan. 5, 2026. Construction is scheduled to conclude on Jan. 5, 2027, the construction page said.

According to SAISD’s website about the upcoming renovation for Burbank High School, additional plans for the athletic building include security cameras on the interior and exterior, athletic fields, tracks and tennis improvements, offices for coaches and a laundry room.

The district plans to communicate logistical information to families once it enters the construction phase.

When construction is completed, a move-in date for the new space will be selected that coincides with a school break, SAISD said.

The district allocated over $19 million in its budget towards this renovation, according to its website.

