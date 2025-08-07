Share your 2025 back-to-school photos on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – Can you believe it’s that time of year again?
Although start dates vary by district, most children are gearing up to head back to the classroom in the upcoming weeks.
Whether it’s a snapshot of first-day smiles or showing off a new backpack, KSAT wants to see how your family is starting off the new school year! Share your photos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.
DeliciaValdez
My daughter, Isa, on her first day of high school at Legacy Christian Academy. Isa, you're going to do great things!!
Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Holidays” as the channel and “Mother’s Day” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.