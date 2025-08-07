Skip to main content
Local News

Share your 2025 back-to-school photos on KSAT Connect

Your photos could be shared on-air or on KSAT.com

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Medical experts warn parents to pay attention to how heavy their child’s backpacks are as students get ready to head back to school. (Canva)

SAN ANTONIO – Can you believe it’s that time of year again?

Although start dates vary by district, most children are gearing up to head back to the classroom in the upcoming weeks.

>> LIST: Back-to-school start dates for San Antonio-area districts

Whether it’s a snapshot of first-day smiles or showing off a new backpack, KSAT wants to see how your family is starting off the new school year! Share your photos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Here’s a recent submission below:

Prince First day of 1st grade ! GO LA VERNIA BEARS!!!!
ChevyRodriguez

Prince First day of 1st grade ! GO LA VERNIA BEARS!!!!

0
La Vernia

Below is a few 2024 back-to-school photos:

First day of School for the Mosher Triplets at Kinder Ranch Elementary.
jm808

First day of School for the Mosher Triplets at Kinder Ranch Elementary.

0
San Antonio
Cousins attending same school
Anquinette Thomas

Cousins attending same school

0
San Antonio
David’s first day of Kindergarten! Looking forward to a great year with lots of fun and learning!
Desyrod

David’s first day of Kindergarten! Looking forward to a great year with lots of fun and learning!

0
San Antonio
Jordan’s first day of High School
Amber Altamirano

Jordan’s first day of High School

0
San Antonio
My daughter, Isa, on her first day of high school at Legacy Christian Academy. Isa, you're going to do great things!!
DeliciaValdez

My daughter, Isa, on her first day of high school at Legacy Christian Academy. Isa, you're going to do great things!!

0
San Antonio

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

